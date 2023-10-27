Sancho Linked With Shock EPL Side

With Jadon Sancho looking destined to leave Manchester United in the next transfer window, a shock Premier League side has reportedly emerged in the race for the attacker's services.It seems as though, for United fans, the reality of bringing Sancho to the club has not quite lived up the expectations they had for the London native.

After courting him for a long time, the Red Devils finally landed their man in 2021, but his performances so far at Old Trafford have not justified theHaving produced just 12 goals and six assists in the 82 times he has donned United's famous jersey and had a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, the club is looking increasingly likely to cut their losses regarding the England international.

With the attacker having been exiled from the record Premier League winners' first team after publicly refuting a statement made by his boss regarding the player's performances in training, a number of clubs are believed to be circling the Theatre of Dreams to see who can ultimately lure the 23-year-old away from the home of the 1998/99 treble winners. headtopics.com

While likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all been mooted as possible destinations for Sancho come January, according toWest Ham are now believed to be eager to take the skilful winger to the London Stadium as they look to bolster their attack once again.

