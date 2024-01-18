Samsung Unveils Impressive Galaxy S24 Series with AI Features

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series makes a great first impression, with all three devices providing a premium feel and impressive artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. The South Korean tech giant unveiled its latest flagship smartphone range, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, at its Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 17 January 2024. Samsung invited us to attend the event, including a hands-on session with the devices the day before.

It set up several stations where we could use the devices and their Galaxy AI features, and watch demos from Samsung staff on how the features work.While the Galaxy S24 lineup looks fairly similar to its predecessor, the devices feel different and, for lack of a better phrase, “more premium”. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame that allows for a slightly lighter feel in hand while feeling great to touch. It also features what Samsung describes as enhanced Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, providing bolstered protection from all angle





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Building a Star Wars X-wing using LEGO set 10497: Galaxy ExplorerLearn how to build a Star Wars X-wing using only the pieces from LEGO set 10497: Galaxy Explorer. Free PDF instructions available.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Arthur Dent and the Revolution in TechA book analyzing the latest revolution in tech: artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, inspired by the original novel 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy'.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Concerns over Safety in Online and Homeschooling AlternativesMany parents are opting for online and homeschooling alternatives, but it is important to be vigilant and aware of potential red flags. A recent case of sexual assault at a homeschooling centre highlights the need for proper policies and registration.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Foldable Notebook Review: Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14We review the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14, a foldable notebook that offers impressive tablet functionality at a more affordable price compared to its competitors.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

The Rise of AI: What to Expect in 2024OneX CEO Rob Godlonton discusses the future of AI and its expected growth in the business technology sector. Predictions show that AI will burst into the mainstream in 2024, with the worldwide AI software market projected to reach nearly $251 billion by 2027. The generative AI solutions and platforms market is also expected to have a significant growth rate, surpassing overall AI spending and worldwide IT spending.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »