Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Series with AI Technology

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., has proudly unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI. This ground-breaking Galaxy S Series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users.

AI amplifies nearly every experience on Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximizing creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them. The global electronics giant is also thrilled to announce the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series. Officially hitting the South African market on Friday, February 14, local customers can secure their Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 during the pre-order offer period, which opens on January 31 and runs through to February 2





