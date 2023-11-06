Samsung Galaxy smartphones incorporate more recycled materials

Expanding the use of eco-conscious materials: More components of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets have now been incorporated into all the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones.The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series and in particular, the newly released Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 have advanced these eco-conscious efforts, featuring a wider variety of recycled materials in more internal and external components than previous Galaxy Z series smartphones.

Not only did Samsung add more types of recycled materials used in each device, but it also more than doubled the amount of device components that use a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic or pre-consumer recycled glass, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 use recycled materials in 15 device components, an increase from six (6) internal components in the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.It comes from recognising that the world has in the last few years faced a number of challenges – among those were issues pertaining to the environment.Tell us more about Samsung’s sustainability vision? To help overcome these environmental challenges, Samsung is using its environmental vision, its Planet-First philosophy, a goal towards:to create open and inclusive innovations that empower everyone to build a better tomorrow, togethe

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Starting XIs: Sekhukhune v TS GalaxyStarting XIs: Sekhukhune v TS Galaxy

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Super big TV, big benefit: Samsung announces Black Friday Deals with offers on its premium television rangeGet more this Black Friday with Samsung’s unbeatable offers. Designed for enthusiasts who want nothing less than the best, Samsung presents its remarkable 98″ QLED 4K Q80C super big television.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘He can coach Sundowns, Chiefs or Pirates’ says ParkerFormer Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker has credited his TS Galaxy coach - and it's like no other player has done before.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Sekhukhune set to give Truter the boot?According to a source, the decision to let Truter go was taken after Sekhukhune were dumped out of the Carling Knockout by TS Galaxy.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: eHomeAffairs: Smart IDs and passports made easy onlineeHomeAffairs, by South Africa's Home Affairs, has transformed services, simplifying Smart ID and passport application.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Samsung Galaxy smartphones incorporate more recycled materialsMore components of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets have now been incorporated into all the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series and in particular, the newly released Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 have advanced these eco-conscious efforts, featuring a wider variety of recycled materials in more internal and external components than previous Galaxy Z series smartphones.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »