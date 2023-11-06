Samsung Galaxy smartphones incorporate more recycled materials

Expanding the use of eco-conscious materials: More components of recycled materials from discarded fishing nets have now been incorporated into all the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones.The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series and in particular, the newly released Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 have advanced these eco-conscious efforts, featuring a wider variety of recycled materials in more internal and external components than previous Galaxy Z series smartphones.
Not only did Samsung add more types of recycled materials used in each device, but it also more than doubled the amount of device components that use a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled plastic or pre-consumer recycled glass, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 use recycled materials in 15 device components, an increase from six (6) internal components in the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4.It comes from recognising that the world has in the last few years faced a number of challenges – among those were issues pertaining to the environment.Tell us more about Samsung’s sustainability vision? To help overcome these environmental challenges, Samsung is using its environmental vision, its Planet-First philosophy, a goal towards:to create open and inclusive innovations that empower everyone to build a better tomorrow, togethe
South Africa Headlines
