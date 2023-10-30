Samsung Galaxy owners get access to unlimited but temporary cloud storage

Temporary Cloud Backup gives Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners access to unlimited cloud storage.Before you start uploading your phone’s contents to Samsung Cloud there are several caveats that you need to be aware of, the most important being the temporary nature of the storage. While unlimited, the files will only be available through Samsung Cloud for 30 days hence the feature’s name Temporary Cloud Backup.

Samsung Galaxy owners can use this service to back up the contents on their smartphone before taking a device in for repairs or when switching handsets., vice president and head of Cloud Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This upgraded switching experience based on Samsung Cloud2 aims to provide peace of mind to Samsung Galaxy users that precious data will not be lost, thanks to the connected power of Galaxy’s ecosystem.

This unlimited storage is free but file size is capped at 100GB. All one needs to do to get this offer is sign into the Samsung Cloud using a Samsung Account. You will also need a WiFi connection for uploads. headtopics.com

This service is also being made a part of Maintenance Mode so taking your handset in for repairs is less worrying. Users will receive a notification before the 30-day period expires and their data is deleted.

Temporary Cloud Backup is rolling out now but will be made available to Samsung Galaxy S and Z series smartphones running One UI 6 in South Korea first.Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt. headtopics.com