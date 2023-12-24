Samira Bawumia: Beyond the Titles

Samira Bawumia, the 5th Second Lady of Ghana, is slowly gaining social media attention for her position and, notably, her sense. Even though most people know her for being a member of the political class, she has a plethora of achievements to her name. Her Excellency Samira Bawumia speaking at the Global Citizen NOW Summit at The Glasshouse on 27 April 2023 in New York City. Photo: Noam GalaiSamira Bawumia has been a constant figure in her husband's political career.

She has also been involved in philanthropic activities and is passionate about women and children. Samira Bawumia's biography inches you closer to who she is beyond the titles she holds.Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School University Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration She was born on 20 August 1980 to Hajia Ayesha Ramadhan and Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan. Samira Bawumia's age is 43 years old in 2023. Samira Bawumia's father is a retired politician and former People's National Convention (PNC) chairma





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NAVIC Transforms into a Leading Vehicle Analytics Provider in South AfricaNAVIC, a former Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) service provider, has evolved into a prominent force in vehicle analytics in South Africa. The company faced challenges related to scalability and data storage, leading them to seek a reliable partner. With their expanding footprint, NAVIC realized the potential for a broader impact beyond security-related products.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Zambia's bond rework deal collapse raises doubts about debt relief frameworkThe collapse of Zambia's $3 billion bond rework deal this week is reverberating well beyond the country's borders, raising doubts about the very framework designed to get bankrupt nations back on track quickly.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Liquid Dataport and VIPNET Forge Strategic PartnershipIn the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, email security remains a paramount concern in 2023 and beyond. To bolster email security, several best practices are recommended, including adopting a zero-knowledge architecture, employing end-to-end encryption, and using strong passwords and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Zambia's bond rework deal collapse raises doubts about debt relief frameworkThe collapse of Zambia's $3 billion bond rework deal this week is reverberating well beyond the country's borders, raising doubts about the very framework designed to get bankrupt nations back on track quickly.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Liquid Dataport and VIPNET Forge Strategic PartnershipIn the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, email security remains a paramount concern in 2023 and beyond. To bolster email security, several best practices are recommended, including adopting a zero-knowledge architecture, employing end-to-end encryption, and using strong passwords and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »