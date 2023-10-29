SAMA’s: SA council urges government action on Impasse

The council expressed deep disappointment when they learned that the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government had decided to cancel the music awards.KZN tourism MEC Duma has cancelled the hosting of the SA Music Awards saying there are more pressing priorities the government needs to fund.

While we celebrate our rugby team, the Bokke, we want our minister, who has been absent on this issue, to return to the country.Along with the president, we’re pushing for an urgent meeting to ensure this matter is addressed with the utmost respect and urgency it deserves.The consequences are significant.”

The South African Music Industry Council is calling on government to intervene in what it is calling a South African Music Awards (SAMAs) impasse.Action SA spokesperson said, "How did the KZN government get to the R28 million required to host the SAMAs when the organisers of the event asked for R8m? We are not against the hosting of this event; we are against the abuse of funds by the government."

"How did the KZN government get to R28m required to host the SAMAs when the organisers of the event asked for R8m? We are not against the hosting of this event, we are against the abuse of funds by the government!” –

One user said, “Well done, Zwakele and your team and If it was political pressure applied by you to get the government to cancel the highly inflated “support” of the event, then we are proud of you for identifying and raising the alarm on the obvious attempted looting.” headtopics.com

The actual amount of money that has been confirmed by Treasury and EDTEA is around R20 million before VAT.

