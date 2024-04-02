Sam Whitelock, All Blacks' Most-Capped Player, to Retire from Professional Rugby

Sam Whitelock, the most-capped player in All Blacks history, will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current club season in France, the veteran lock has announced. The 35-year-old played 153 times for New Zealand and won two World Cups. He is currently playing for Pau in France’s Top 14. “I’ve been having a few conversations with my wife Hannah and the kids around what the future looks like for us.

And it’s time to finish the playing chapter of rugby,” Whitelock said in an All Blacks statement on Tuesday. After 17 years in professional rugby, Samuel Whitelock has decided to call time on his amazing career. Whitelock will retire from all professional rugby at the end of the current French season to spend more time with his family.“I think if you talk to anyone who has played for a long time, that desire never leaves, it’s just that stage of life when you move o

