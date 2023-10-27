Sam Cane on Siya Kolisi: ‘He demands respect’

All Blacks captain Sam Cane at the team announcement for the Rugby World Cup final. Image: Virgin Media Sport/ YouTube

New Zealand take on arch rivals South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, in a repeat of the 1995 classic that gave the Springboks the bragging rights. Much has changed in the 28 years since these two foes faced each other in a World Cup final, but one thing that’s remained constant is the mutual respect that exists between them.Cane has battled through a slew of injuries in recent years to become the form openside flanker in the tournament and lead his team into what will be New Zealand’s fifth World Cup final.

During the Springbok team announcement on Thursday, Kolisi commended Cane’s tenacity through injury and criticism. Kolisi recalled a moment in 2018 when he visited Cane in hospital after the New Zealander suffered a career-threatening neck injury against the Boks in aWATCH: Mbonambi, Springboks in high spirits at training headtopics.com

Later on Thursday during the All Blacks team announcement, Cane responded to Kolisi’s kind words and acknowledged the classy gesture by the Bok skipper.“Our relationship goes back a wee while; we burst onto the international scene at similar times.

“I have massive respect for him to come and visit me in hospital, even though I was very drugged up and have very faint memories of the visit unfortunately “I think Rassie came to the hospital as well, and Francois Louw…so a few of those South African boys.”Cane went on to talk about how the All Blacks and Springboks hold each other in high regard, which is illustrated by the age-old tradition of visiting each other’s dressing room regardless of the result on the field. headtopics.com

