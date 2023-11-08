Sam Altman Returns to Lead OpenAI After Dismissal

Sam Altman is returning to lead OpenAI less than five days after his surprise dismissal, which kicked off a tug of war for his talent, left the company in disarray and laid bare deep board divisions over the mission of one of the world’s most valuable startups. The new board, which won’t include Altman at the outset, will be led by Bret Taylor, a former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc.

The other directors are Larry Summers, the former US treasury secretary, and existing member Adam D’Angelo, the co-founder and CEO of Quora Inc. Altman had been fired on Friday after clashing with the board over his drive to transform OpenAI from a nonprofit organisation focused on the scientific exploration of artificial intelligence into a business that builds products, attracts customers and lines up the funding needed to power AI tools. Members of the former board harboured concerns about the potential harms done by powerful, unchecked AI





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Altman Forced Out of OpenAI After Losing Board's ConfidenceSam Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is being forced out of OpenAI — the company behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot he helped to create — after the board said it had lost confidence in him as a leader.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Sam Altman Discusses Possible Return to OpenAI After OusterSam Altman, the just ousted CEO of OpenAI, is discussing a possible return to the company behind the ChatGPT bot even as he considers launching a new artificial intelligence venture, a person briefed on the matter said on Saturday. | News24_Business

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Steps DownSam Altman steps down as OpenAI CEO following a review process by the board. OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, also quits the company.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

OpenAI Brings Back Sam Altman and Overhauls Board in Stunning ReversalOpenAI will bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board to bring on new directors including Larry Summers, a stunning reversal in a drama that’s transfixed Silicon Valley and the global AI industry.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft Hires Sam Altman Amidst OpenAI TurmoilMicrosoft hires Sam Altman to lead a new AI research team amidst boardroom coups at OpenAI. OpenAI investors push for Altman's return as chief, and employees threaten to quit unless directors resign.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Sam Altman Rehired as CEO of OpenAI After Turbulent DaysSam Altman has been rehired as CEO of OpenAI after a turbulent few days at the generative AI technology leader. The ousting and then return of Altman has seen the company fire its old board of directors, appointing new heads.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »