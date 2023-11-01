Safaricom latest pricing structure for 5G in Kenya

Safaricom has also provided 5G data bundles to enable its over 500,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, while all new 5G customers can also redeem a free 5GB bundle on my Safaricom App. The 5G bundles are available under ‘Go Monthly’ on MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *544#

Cash customers are now entitled to a 60% price reduction on the purchase of their 5G router, which will now retail for KES 9,999 from the previous KES 25,000. Nearly half a million eligible customers will have the option to sign up for an 18-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

5G Business Wi-Fi offers unlimited plans from Kes 4,000 for 10 Mbps, catering to diverse business connectivity requirements.

