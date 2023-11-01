Safaricom latest pricing structure for 5G in Kenya

Safaricom has also provided 5G data bundles to enable its over 500,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, while all new 5G customers can also redeem a free 5GB bundle on my Safaricom App. The 5G bundles are available under ‘Go Monthly’ on MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *544#
Cash customers are now entitled to a 60% price reduction on the purchase of their 5G router, which will now retail for KES 9,999 from the previous KES 25,000. Nearly half a million eligible customers will have the option to sign up for an 18-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.
5G Business Wi-Fi offers unlimited plans from Kes 4,000 for 10 Mbps, catering to diverse business connectivity requirements. Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features. Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »