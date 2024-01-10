Sadio Mane predicts tough group stage for Senegal in Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal captain Sadio Mane predicts a tough group stage for the Africa Cup of Nations holders, facing Gambia, Cameroon, and Guinea. He acknowledges the difficulty of the matches but expresses confidence in reaching the knockout stage. Senegal previously defeated Cameroon in a group match 34 years ago but Cameroon has had the upper hand in recent encounters.





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa Approves Roadmap to Fix Freight Industry ChallengesThe South African cabinet has approved a new roadmap aimed at fixing the challenges that the country’s freight industry faces, which include unused and unusable rails, faulty infrastructure, and the shift of freight to roads.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Wealth tax proposed to fund basic income grant in South AfricaSouth Africa’s top income earners should pay a wealth tax to fund the basic income grant (BIG) and help take millions of South Africans out of poverty. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Applied Development Research Solutions have proposed a 1% wealth tax on the country’s wealthiest households, which could generate revenue of about R70 billion.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa's Zulu King Recognition Dismissed by CourtSouth Africa's president and monarch were stunned by a court ruling dismissing recognition of the Zulu king, reopening old succession wounds.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Africa's Untapped Renewable Energy Investment OpportunitiesKPMG report highlights Africa's potential for $250-billion green investments in renewable energy, emphasizing the need for increased financing to reach climate targets.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »