Saddam Maake: I Feel Sorry For Chiefs' Chairman

After the match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, there were supporters throwing missiles onto the field and then in Limpopo after we lost to Supersport United, the same thing happened. This past weekend against AmaZulu FC, we witnessed the same thing. I have one leg inside the management and I have another leg with the supporters.

When the team is losing, we all have frustrations, but it’s not good to see supporters throwing objects inside the field when the team is losing, it doesn’t matter how unhappy we are about the results. Supporters are saying that we have good players but we can’t get good results and the Carling Knockout was our last hope of winning a trophy this year, and now we’ve been knocked out early. Supporters are saying these results are not good.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

Soccer_Laduma »

'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise - feel free to change that'The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. Read more ⮕

Johnson: I Feel For Ntseki, But...Johnson: I Feel For Ntseki, But... Read more ⮕

FEEL ICE COLD WITH UNDER ARMOUR’S ISO-CHILL TECHNOLOGYSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Enyobeni tavern owner says sorry: 'It was not my will, your will or anyone's will. But I apologise'Enyobeni tavern owner says sorry: 'It was not my will, your will or anyone's will. But I apologise' Read more ⮕

‘I feel for Ntseki and Zwane but…’ – Chiefs coach JohnsonCavin Johnson has sent a message to the former Kaizer Chiefs coach to replace Molefi Ntseki and his assistant Arthur Zwane. Read more ⮕

Bok skipper Kolisi slams Curry abuse after messaging England star: 'I feel for him and his family'Bok skipper Kolisi slams Curry abuse after messaging England star: 'I feel for him and his family' Read more ⮕