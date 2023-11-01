SACAP: Having strategies in place helps matrics, parents deal with exam stress

"Exam anxiety is a common experience. It's important for parents to be able to identify and understand stress in children. Children often don't express their feelings and emotions as transparently as adults. This can make it challenging for paents to discern when their child is experiencing stress, anxiety or other negative emotions related to exams."

SACAP's Ziyanda Khumalo added that being prepared and having strategies in place helps matrics and their parents. "Provide a stress-free study environment. Matric students need comfortable, quiet spaces for studying at home that are largely free of distractions and other demands. Promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Parents need to enable healthy eating, regualr study breaks, daily exercise and sufficient sleep.""It's important to include time for being physically active in your daily study schedule. A little kindness to self goes a very long way.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Prince Kaybee Shares Video of Him Having Some Quality Time With His Son MminoDJ Prince Kaybee shared an adorable video on social media of him and his youngest son, Mmino, having an amazing time together, teaching him how to ride a scooter.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: US, Israel Mull Having Multinational Force Oversee Gaza When War EndsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Advancements in digital technology helps improve healthcare access in South AfricaThe Intercare Group has introduced innovative online healthcare services, uniquely integrating these with its established physical network of world-class primary care facilities.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »