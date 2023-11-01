SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage

The minister also mentioned that there is an extension of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for another year, with R34 billion allocated. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: LIVE: Minister Godongwana delivers MTBPS 2023 - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Minister Godongwana is delivering the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Marshalltown fire inquiry postponed indefinitely - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso Building fire has been postponed due to safety concerns.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Matric exams off to a good start: Education Department - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,More than 700 000 learners sat for their first exam, English paper one, across the country.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Fuel prices expected to drop on Wednesday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Petrol prices are set to decrease by R1.78 per litre.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »