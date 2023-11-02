SA weighs tapping foreign reserve gains to close funding gap

“We are looking into it” but no timeline has been set for determining whether the account will be accessed. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW There are also technicalities associated with accessing the account “because for the Reserve Bank to take the money out of the system, they are going to do it at a cost to themselves,” the minister added. “Let me just say that we are not ruling that out.” Tax revenue is expected to fall R56.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: SA to take tax hit in February budget - while SARS clampdown intensifiesSA to take tax hit in February budget - while SARS clampdown intensifies

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns now guaranteed R56 million from AFL!Mamelodi Sundowns are now guaranteed a whopping R56 million from the African Football League (AFL) no matter what happens in the final.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worseMTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worse

Source: News24 | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Eskom could forfeit R56.8 billion of municipal debtNational Treasury has received applications from 67 municipalities to write off their collective R56.8 billion owed to Eskom. Of these, 28 applications have already been approved.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Plans to reconfigure state will be announced in FebruaryAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Mid-term budget: Tax hikes on the horizonAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »