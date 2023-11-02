SA to take tax hit in February budget - while SARS clampdown intensifies

On Wednesday, the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement was released, which makes provision for R15 billion in"tax measures" to increase government revenue next year. This is part of a crisis plan to tackle a fiscal blowout, with government debt now expected to reach almost 80% of GDP in the next two years.

Treasury officials did not want to comment on which tax or taxes could be affected, but stressed to News24 that government spending cuts will be prioritised – while taxpayers will face the"lowest burden".South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

