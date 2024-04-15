SA's central bank aims to reach inflation target despite rising prices

SA's central bank is convinced that trying to reach the 4.5% midpoint of its inflation target is the right thing to do, even as rising oil and food prices threaten to delay relief from interest rates that are hovering at a 15-year high.
"The poor are affected by inflation more than the rich," Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank , told News24.
