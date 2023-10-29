SA Rugby announces dates for the Springboks' nationwide victory lap

has released a statement confirming that the Springboks will touch down at OR Tambo International Airport at 10:55am this Tuesday to initiate their four-day Trophy Tour across the country’s key cities and regions.

Fresh from their global conquests and the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris, the whirlwind tour will kick off in Gauteng, with the first stop coveringAlso read:The next leg of the journey will see the team grace Cape Town on Friday, 3 November. Durbanites will have their chance to celebrate with the team on Saturday, 4 November, before the tour wraps up in East London in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, 5 November.

According to SA Rugby, the cities were chosen based on their significant population sizes, with the exception of the Eastern Cape, which was included due to its historical importance in the South African rugby scene. headtopics.com

‘Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours following the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic,’ SA Rugby said in the statement.In planning the tour, SA Rugby has coordinated closely with local governments and the South African Police Service to ensure smooth operations.official websiteIf you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to see the Springboks in all their glory, now is your chance.

