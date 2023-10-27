SA rower Courtney Westley qualifies for the Olympics

Westley clinched her Olympic spot in the Women's Single Sculls (W1X) when she finished a close 2nd against Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli from Algeria in a time of 8:03.71 which is just five seconds behind Benchadli.“A huge shoutout to Courtney's coach, the brilliant Thato Mokoena, whose guidance and expertise played a pivotal role in this outstanding achievement.

The University of Pretoria BSc Geography and Environmental Science student has been building up to this moment. In August, she won a silver medal in the Women’s W1X at the FISU Games in China.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

Morocco: Moroccan Rower Majdouline El Allaoui Bound for 2024 Paris OlympicsMoroccan rower Majdouline El Allaoui secured her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, following the rowing qualification tournament held at the Tunis Lake's watercourse. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Kgatlana Rescues Banyana in Olympics QualifierBanyana Banyana kept alive hopes of returning to the Olympics after forcing a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in a second-round qualifying match away at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Who is Mario Lopez's spouse, Courtney Mazza? All about the modelWho is Mario Lopez's spouse in 2023? This post explores the love story of the TV host and uncovers the identity of his current partner. Read on here! Read more ⮕

Banyana coach disappointed with draw but proud of playersEllis' Banyana played to a 1-1 draw with the DRC at Stade des Matyrs on Wednesday in the first leg of the Olympics qualifier. Read more ⮕

Tunisian Rower Mohamed Ettaieb Qualifies for Paralympic Games of Paris 2024Tunisian rower Mohamed Ettaieb qualified for the Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 during the qualifying rowing tournament held at the Lac 2 of Tunis lake from October 2 to 25. Read more ⮕

SA rower Courtney Westley qualifies for the OlympicsThe athlete was competing at the African Champs Regatta against the best in the continent in the qualifiers for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tunisia. Read more ⮕