SA reacts to spicy video of Londie London and her man after alleged breakup: 'Money has power'

The couple was rumoured to be separated but now appear to be closer than ever after going on Instagram live all lovey-dovey on vacation

Mzansi gave their opinion on the couple's relationship where some claimed Londie was with Mabonga for his moneyMzansi is unimpressed with Londie London after she and her man Mabonga went on Instagram live half-naked and riled up netizens. Images: londie_london_officialOur girl Londie London is proving the haters wrong with each social media post. After it was alleged that her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up with her, Londie saw it fit to show off their blossoming love on Instagram Live.

But it looks like her response backfired because netizens are not impressed with her, saying she's in the relationship for money andOne thing about social media users, they'll use every opportunity to hate. headtopics.com

Londie showed off her snatched body in a teenie tiny bathing suit after a swim with her boo, you can watch the video This could have been a way for the former couple to show that there are no hard feelings. Social media users always argue that there's no point in hating ex-partners so long as your break-up is peaceful and respectful.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Londie London Shoots Back at Alleged Break-Up Rumours With New Video With Boyfriend MabongaLondie London and her man Mabonga were rumoured to have broken up. The singer seemingly put the rumours to bed with a boomerang with Mabonga on vacation. Read more ⮕

Londie London responds to breakup and car repossession rumoursSinger and former 'Real Housewives of Durban' star Londie London has addressed claims she and her boyfriend, Mabonga, have broken up. Read more ⮕

‘Ipap geld yona?’: X users on Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi’s new carHlubi Nkosi, who was accused by his baby mama Londie London of being a deadbeat, was slammed for buying a new car. Read more ⮕

‘SIU doing press-ups’: Hlubi Nkosi buys Bentley for himself, ‘Mercedes for Mawhoo’The father of Londie London's two children, Hlubi Nkosi, allegedly purchased a luxury car for himself and one for his rumoured bae, Mawhoo. Read more ⮕

If we don’t do anything we won’t have money by the end of March'The Reserve Bank is saying sooner or later we are going to run out of cash,' says finance minister Read more ⮕

This is how much money foreigners are spending on property in South AfricaForeigners are flocking to South Africa’s biggest provinces – but the wealthy are only buying in one area. Read more ⮕