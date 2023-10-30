SA reacts to spicy video of Londie London and her man after alleged breakup: 'Money has power'

The couple was rumoured to be separated but now appear to be closer than ever after going on Instagram live all lovey-dovey on vacation
Mzansi gave their opinion on the couple's relationship where some claimed Londie was with Mabonga for his moneyMzansi is unimpressed with Londie London after she and her man Mabonga went on Instagram live half-naked and riled up netizens. Images: londie_london_officialOur girl Londie London is proving the haters wrong with each social media post. After it was alleged that her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up with her, Londie saw it fit to show off their blossoming love on Instagram Live.
But it looks like her response backfired because netizens are not impressed with her, saying she's in the relationship for money andOne thing about social media users, they'll use every opportunity to hate. headtopics.com
Londie showed off her snatched body in a teenie tiny bathing suit after a swim with her boo, you can watch the video This could have been a way for the former couple to show that there are no hard feelings. Social media users always argue that there's no point in hating ex-partners so long as your break-up is peaceful and respectful.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news