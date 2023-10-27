SA Horrorfest Celebrates Its 19th Year At The Labia In Cape Town [Video]

The South African Horrorfest is back again, marking its 19th year of bringing the chills to local fans and filmmakers alike. The South African Horrorfest is a film festival specifically for horror and genre films in Cape Town, hosting celebrities, artists, filmmakers, and screenwriters, all from the horror genre.

The festival features new, classic and rare movies, pre-release screenings, dark literature, live silent film soundtrack performances, Halloween dress-ups, giveaways and more. The festival accepts all entries as long as they can be categorised in the Horror/Chiller/Terror/Monsters vibe.

