SA Disputes Pitso Mosimane’s Claim About African Coaches in Europe: “What About Benni McCarthy?”

He pointed out that while Europe is comfortable buying African players, he challenged them to change their view on coaches from the continent, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Pitso Mosimane believes that African coaches are not employed in European clubs. Images: APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Imagescoach Pitso Mosimane called for European countries to change their attitude towards African coaches. He believes European countries are not ready to receive African coaches. South Africans strongly disputed the statement and pointed to Benni McCarthy as an African coach working in Europe.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

One Year With Rulani: Surpassing PitsoOne Year With Rulani: Surpassing Pitso Read more ⮕

Simba coach warns African rivals after AFL exitSimba coach warns African rivals after AFL exit Read more ⮕

Chelsea coach reveals African star's heated row with fanChelsea coach reveals African star's heated row with fan Read more ⮕

Africa: President Ruto Urges African Leaders to Accelerate Realisation of Continental Free AgreementPresident William Ruto has called on African leaders to accelerate the realisation of the Continental Free (AfCFTA) agreement. Read more ⮕

Pension warning for South African emigrantsSouth Africa’s new retirement system is leaving tax experts with serious questions. Read more ⮕

Springboks: TikTok Video of 2 Toddlers Singing South African National Anthem With Passion TrendsTwo young South African children became viral sensations for belting the national anthem with heart at the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match in France. Read more ⮕