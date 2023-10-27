SA company takes biggest drone in Africa to test-flight stage

Less than four years after private South African aerospace and defence company Milkor started development of what would be the biggest drone yet built in Africa, the Milkor 380 took to the skies for the first time about a month ago.

He says the company is extremely proud of reaching this milestone in a relatively short time and ascribes it to the ability of the company to bring together the right team to single-mindedly develop and integrate all the different components of such a complex project.

The development of the Milkor 380 was done in South Africa, and most of the manufacturing is done at the Milkor plants in Cape Town. Applications include border control, conservation, combatting poaching on land and at sea, and securing assets at sea like oil and gas rigs. headtopics.com

Read: Nedbank bets on drones reshaping agri finance How drones are helping in the fight against malaria Amazon starts delivering medications by drone in Texas City The company does not disclose the price tag, which is also dependent on the specifications of every client, but Du Plessis says it will be hundreds of millions of rands.

