SA citizens are due some answers about what the state is doing to implement State Capture recommendations, says Moseneke

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: dailymaverick »

Investigating Directorate boss says they will prioritise State Capture cases with most impactThe Investigating Directorate’s Andrea Johnson says the unit is doing the best it can with the limited resources that it has. It will in future prioritise cases that deliver the most impact and those that have been most damaging to the country’s constitutional democracy. Read more ⮕

Fund managers are updating bond models to capture a new riskThe credit ratings industry has yet to figure out how best to incorporate climate risk in its models. Read more ⮕

Fund managers are updating bond models to capture a new riskThe credit ratings industry has yet to figure out how best to incorporate climate risk in its models. Read more ⮕

Fund managers are updating bond models to capture a new riskThe credit ratings industry has yet to figure out how best to incorporate climate risk in its models. Read more ⮕

Zondo concerned by no sign of public procurement anti-corruption agency 16 months after State Capture reportIn 2022, Zondo stressed the need for a structure that would be free from political oversight and be able to “combat corruption with fresh and concentrated energy”. He said the fight against corruption in public procurement ought not to be “left to a government department or be subject to ministerial control”. Read more ⮕

Free State weather forecast: Partly cloudy with thundershowersThe Free State will experience a cold day throughout the province, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕