SA Bodybuilder Hansie Mokgoshi Wins The Body-Building World Championship

"I started training with them to try to improve my body structure since I had a small build physique, which was disadvantageous for me when I had to fight in the tournaments of karate." He said that after graduating from high school, he joined the SAPS and met a trainer named Sergeant Mahlatsi, who told him he was cut out for bodybuilding and introduced him to the sport. "He also taught me stage positions, how to work out, and what to eat.

South Africa Headlines Read more: 2OCEANSVİBE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CİTY_PRESS: South african bodybuilder triumphs over injury to win world championshipSouth african bodybuilder triumphs over injury to win world championship

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: B-well Collaborates with CANSA to create the Smart Choice Cookbook, Packed with Cancer-Preventing RecipesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Israeli Tank Fires on Civilian Car in Gaza StripSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »