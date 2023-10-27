SA Artists Respond to the Cancellation of the SAMAs in Durban: “The Growth of Music Relies on Them”

In a statement shared with Briefly News, it stated that RiSA will communicate soon what the next step for the SAMA29 isSouth African artists expressed their heartfelt disappointment to the KZN government for suddenly pulling out from hosting the SAMA29 at the eleventh hour.

This follows after circulating reports that R28 million to fund the awards would have been taken from provincial government coffers. The budget was previouslyHave you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our

most Mzansi artists reacted to the sudden cancellation of the SAMAs by the KZN government. DJ Tira and Big Zulu have shared their thoughts on how they feel about the KZN government pulling out at the very last minute. headtopics.com

"I prefer not to discuss or engage in politics, but I can express that this is a setback for both Durban and the entire province. "As artists and record label proprietors, the Samas serve as a source of motivation, inspiration, credibility, and acknowledgement for us. They enhance an artist's profile and promote their presence in the market," Tira said.

"Awards can be a double-edged sword for artists; they can elevate an artist's career when they win, but they can also be disheartening when a deserving song doesn't clinch the top prize. The SAMAs stand out due to the inclusion of multiple non-publicly-voted awards." headtopics.com

“The growth of music relies on them. It’s to our disadvantage, plus a negative perception of the South African music industry to the world. “The benefits are recognition of your hard work and achievement. A celebration of our creator’s content and talent.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

No R20m Durban Samas is music to DA, ActionSA’s earsBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

SAMAs in limbo as organisers 'carve a way forward' after KZN pulls out of 2023 showSAMAs in limbo as organisers 'carve a way forward' after KZN pulls out of 2023 show Read more ⮕

Action SA welcomes KZN govt's decision to pull plug on SamasDurban was meant to be the host city for this year's awards however, Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma announced the cancellation of the event on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Adriaan’s top 10 reads of the day | SAMAs canned, Tyla's Water, Rassie's tricksAdriaan’s top 10 reads of the day | SAMAs canned, Tyla's Water, Rassie's tricks Read more ⮕

'Heartbreaking': Zakes Bantwini and Khuli Chana react as KZN government back out of 2023 SAMAs'Heartbreaking': Zakes Bantwini and Khuli Chana react as KZN government back out of 2023 SAMAs Read more ⮕

Presidency: Ramaphosa advised KZN government against hosting the SamasVincent Magwenya said the decision was in keeping with the kind of fiscal discipline that needs to be seen across government. Read more ⮕