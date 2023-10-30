After the Springboks defeated the All Blacks to win the World Cup, it was announced that the trophy will be showcased in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern cape, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans believe it is fair that the Rugby World Cup trophy be showcased in all nine provinces. Images: Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty ImagesSouth Africans from smaller cities are unhappy that the World Cup trophy will not reach their streets. This is after it was revealed that the Springboks will go on a nationwide tour after winning the Rugby World Cup.to win the World Cup. this means South Africa made history by being the first nation to win the World Cup four times.

“My question is, in 2019 they went only to four provinces to show them the World Cup trophy. Even this year, they’re still going to the same provinces. Are the rest of the provinces not part of South Africa?”“You see now? There are 9 provinces in the country, but it will just be showcased in the Western Cape and Gauteng Province.back-to-back. The Bokke made history when they became the only country to win the World Cup four times. headtopics.com

