RWC: Rugby Player Eben Etzbeth and His Wifey Join the Springbok Fans in France

South African national team Springbok is gearing up for the final Rugby World Cup France 2023 game against the All BlacksPresident Cyril Ramaphosa promised Mzansi that he will make Sunday a public holiday if the Boks win the World CupSpringboks and the All Blacks

as they face each other at the Rugby World Cup finals, national rugby player Eben Etzbeth was spotted with his wife among the crowd of the, posted a video online showing Eben and his wife walking through the crowd and ended up joining them as they hype the game, which will take place on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

Read more:

brieflyza »

Eben Etzebeth makes World Rugby Player of the Year shortlistSpringbok lock Eben Etzebeth is one of four Test players who've been nominated to the prestigious World Rugby Player of the Year award. Read more ⮕

Eben Etzebeth nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year awardSpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber, lock Eben Etzebeth and flyhalf Manie Libbok are among the nominees for the 2023 World Rugby Awards. Read more ⮕

Springboks’ Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok, Jacques Nienaber Nominated for World Rugby Awards, SA ClapsSpringbok players Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok and coach Jaques Nienaber have been nominated for top awards at the World Rugby Awards ceremony. Read more ⮕

SA Rugby delighted with three nominations at World Rugby AwardsSA Rugby president Mark Alexander has applauded Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok for their World Rugby Awards nominations. Read more ⮕

Statement wars: SA Rugby’s classy response to England Rugby’s antagonistic stanceSA Rugby and the Springboks counter RFU and England's statement with their own in which they welcome World Rugby's investigative outcome. Read more ⮕

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWCThe Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week. Read more ⮕