RWC: Mandoza’s ‘Nkalakatha’ Grows Popular Ahead of Anticipated Springboks and All Blacks Clash

The song has been played all around the world, more recently as South Africans gear up for the anticipated Rugby World Cup finalMzansi is blasting Mandoza's 'Nkalakatha' anticipating an electrifying RWC clash between the Springboks and All Blacks. Images: Naashon Zalk/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty ImagesMandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala said she couldn't believe how popular the song became.

The late Kwaito star garners over 118.3K monthly listeners on Spotify while the streaming platform also recorded just above 2.6 million streams for"I have mixed feelings about how popular this song is during this time. I don’t even think he knew what his song has now become.""He was just doing what he loves and made a song that’s been played in France 23 years later."plays - it's time to let loose and turn up.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Ox hopes for sweet taste of RWC successOx Nche smiled as the Springbok loosehead prop reeled off the desserts he had tasted during the World Cup in France following last week's semi-final win over England. Read more ⮕

Veteran stars shine in England’s RWC third-place play-off lineupSeasoned rugby players Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs are gearing up to potentially make their final appearances in the England national team. Read more ⮕

Six Springbok WAGS encourage Boks ahead of RWC final [photos]Springbok WAGS, Anastacia Mbonambi, Layla Kolbe, Anlia Etzebeth, Juan-Ri Mostert, Aimee Kitshoff, and Gavaza Nyakane had words for the Boks. Read more ⮕

– Bok Assistant Coach Deon Davids Speaks On Upcoming RWC Final Against All BlacksSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates. Read more ⮕

RWC: Mzansi Amused As Bonang Matheba Issues Warning to All Blacks Ahead of Springboks FinalBonang Matheba is standing firm with the Springboks as they prepare to face the All Blacks at the RWC finals. Queen B warned the New Zealand team ahead of the match. Read more ⮕

Springboks Player Bongi Mbonambi Seemingly Available for RWC 2023 Final Against New ZealandSpringbok player Bongi Mbonambi might be available for their Rugby World Cup final clash against the All Blacks on 28 October this coming weekend. Read more ⮕