RWC final controversy: High tackles and red card spark debate

New Zealand’s inside centre Jordie Barrett (L) is tackled by South Africa’s flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.

Not just New Zealanders but others were incensed his Springbok counterpart Siya Kolisi did not receive the same sanction after being sin-binned for a high tackle on Ardie Savea. England captain Owen Farrell, who has a history of high tackles, had — to general amazement — a red card he received in a warm-up match downgraded to a yellow, freeing him to play from the start of the pool stages.

“Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport,” World Rugby said in explaining why they appealed. However, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was seething over what he saw as this inconsistency that resulted in Kolisi being able to return to the pitch. headtopics.com

“The game has got a few issues it’s got to sort out,” said Foster, whose hopes of a glorious final hurrah as All Blacks coach were dashed.“There is considerable force to the head and for me it is a very clear red card,” said O’Driscoll.It is not the first time in the tournament that the judgement of Barnes — who has officiated in a record 111 Tests — was questioned.

There could be few complaints over the severity of Deysel’s punishment but tier-two players feel they have been penalised harder than the Farrells of this world. Former Wales flanker Alix Popham is among that group and he told AFP prior to the tournament he thinks the highest permitted tackle should be at the bottom of the sternum — “around six inches lower than now”. headtopics.com

