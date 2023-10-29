RWC 2023: TikTok Video of Kid Praying for Springboks Win in Afrikaans Has SA Delighted It Paid Off

A little girl wanted the Springboks to win the Rugby World Cup, and she did everything in her power, including prayer

The adorable child went viral after her caregivers posted a video of her earnest prayer for the South African rugby team's victory against New ZealandA TikTok video shows a child who prayed often for the Springboks to win in Afrikaans, and many were impressed. Image: Getty Images / David Ramos / TikTok /misschilaone1Netizens were chuffed, and the tiny kid received thousands of likes from amused online users.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

RWC 2023: Presidency Shares Video of Ramaphosa Jetting to France for Springboks and All Blacks FinalPresident Cyril Ramaphosa jetted to Paris, France to watch the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. He posted a video before his departure. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks crowned Rugby World Cup champions after beating New Zealand 12The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in the Rugby World Cup final for the Webb Ellis Cup and the historic title of most successful RWC team. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks, South Africans girding their loinsThis is potentially the sport's biggest ever final - with South Africa and New Zealand having won a combined six of the nine Webb Ellis trophies on offer. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023 final: Springboks, South Africans girding their loinsThis is potentially the sport's biggest ever final - with South Africa and New Zealand having won a combined six of the nine Webb Ellis trophies on offer. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Prince Kaybee Trolled for Supporting New Zealand After Springboks Bring Cup Back HomePrince Kaybee faced a Twitter storm for supporting the All Blacks over the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup. His stance drew ridicule from South Africans. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi Hopes Springboks Win Will Lift Spirits Amid Economic Strain in South AfricaSiya Kolisi's message after the Springboks' 2023 RWC triumph reveals the cup's significance for South Africa. The captain hopes the win uplifts the nation's spirit. Read more ⮕