JOHANNESBURG - Hours away to go until the Rugby World Cup final, South African fans are on tenterhooks as they await kick off in the clash between defending champions the Springboks and archrivals New Zealand.

Pandemonium and excitement have taken over the country with school children and adults proudly wearing the Boks' green and gold to show their support ahead of the game. The Springboks' bid to lift the Webb Ellis trophy will be watched in Paris by Sports Arts and Culture Minister Zizi“This is a very special moment for all of us involved,” said Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. “This is what we live for. It’s not just about us. It’s about the people dreaming to be here from different communities around the country. And for us personally, it’s very special to do our bit to unite the country.

“For a guy like Siya (Kolisi) from Zwide in the Eastern Cape, it’s a fairytale story and it shows that that no matter what background you come from, anything is possible. The vibe around the Springboks and the messages of support from home have been very special to us all.” headtopics.com

Added the Boks' wing Cheslin Kolbe: “The coaches shared a few clips and videos with us about the support and excitement back home, and it’s incredible. Some of the videos brought tears to our eyes. There are people at home making plans and pulling things together to be able to watch the match, and we are humbled by that. Hopefully we can go out there and make the country proud.

“Not many teams get to play in a World Cup final and this is massive, especially if one takes where we come from and what South Africa has been through. It shows what the country and this jersey means to us. Our job now is to ensure that we are focused and ready both physically and mentally on matchday.” headtopics.com

