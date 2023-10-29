RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup Final

Three talented businesswomen also shared their views on the epic victory and their thoughts about the win

Briefly News spoke to a farmer, hairdresser, and wonderful baker, who opened up about how proud they are of the Bokkeare still reeling after the Springboks bested New Zealand in an epic Rugby World Cup victory on 28 October 2023.

Three businesswomen, baker, Annah Maseko (left), hairstylist, Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu (centre), and farmer, Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali (right), are proud of the Springboks. The Bokke have taken the Webb Ellis Cup home for the fourth time, retaining their title after winning in 2019.

“I'm so happy, I feel like it's New Year’s Day for us as a country. I have so much hope that as a country, we can conquer anything if we unite. There was a lot of ubuntu among us, and love and peace.”“I’m overwhelmed with the consistent determination of our Bokke gents. I am proud of every moment we endured. It was worth it.”

"The match almost killed me yesterday. My anxiety levels were so high up until the referee blew that whistle. I was so happy. "I have never been this happy in my entire life. Wow, they made us so proud. It's the first time in South Africa that we have seen people so united by one sport."

