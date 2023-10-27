Rwanda: Workers' League Knockout Stages Due in November

Organised by the Rwanda Workers' Sports Association (ARPST), the league brings together teams of employees serving both private and public institutions.

The teams are represented in both men and women categories. They compete in various sports disciplines including football, basketball and volleyball among others. Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), RwandAir, the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR), Ministry of Defence and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) are among big teams to watch in the quarterfinals.

The ARPST championship, which rebranded from ASCOKI, was initiated to promote sports among workers, social affairs of employees and employers through sports while also encouraging and linking public and private partnership using sports. Besides, it also intends to promote unit and reconciliation through sports. headtopics.com

"The competition is growing because people and companies' mentality about the importance of these games has positively changed. We hope to see more companies, small and big, and the private sector keep joining," he said.

