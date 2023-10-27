Rwanda: Top Five New Songs Trending in Rwanda

From B-Threy's new song dubbed 'Moves', which follows Lifee EP, his first album since he joined Kwanda Hub, to Okkama's 'Wollah' and many more, The New Times picked some of the trending new tracks making things happen in Rwanda.After many months, B Threy has once again delivered another hit track produced by his long-time collaborator Dizo Last. Dubbed, the song has attracted so much attention in a few hours because of the creativity it's produced and shot with.

Moves was directed by Eazy Cuts and follows Life, B Threy's recently released EP which was the first project the artistes released after joining Kwanda Hub.Okkama has never disappointed his fans ever since he ventured into the music industry, gauging by how many hit tracks he has produced in one yearWamunigga, a renowned barber and rapper, has joined forces with some of the biggest rappers in the country on his new track dubbed Blessed.

The celebrated rapper is back like he has never left with his new single Confirm, his first Amapiano project produced by Prince Kiiiz of Country Records.

