Rwanda: Steel Rwa Donates Sewing Machines to Genocide Widows in Rwamagana

The benevolent act is part of the company's Social Corporate responsibility, aiming at giving back to the community.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Sandeep Phadnis, the General Manager of Steel Rwa, expressed the company's commitment to support and aid AVEGA-Agahozo members, reassuring them of their enduring partnership.

Phadnis further noted that collaborating with elderly women is a source of blessings and underscores the company's genuine purpose in extending its support. She urged the members of Avega-Agahozo who were given the sewing machines to make effective use of them, emphasising that the equipment would play a vital role in improving their lives. headtopics.com

Annonciata Kibukayire, the President of AVEGA-Agahozo in the Eastern Province, conveyed heartfelt thanks to Steel Rwa for their support. Kibukayire further noted that their work is sustainable, highlighting its potential to benefit both their group and the market at large.

