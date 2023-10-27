Rwanda: RwandAir Expands Fleet With New Boeing 737 Aircraft

"The new addition to our fleet will allow us to further expand our regional operations and offer customers unrivaled connectivity and quick transfers through Kigali," RwandAir said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, RwandAir has other aircraft namely two CRJ900NG, two Bombardier Q-400NG all in dual-class configuration, and two new triple-class Airbus A330, according to data from the airline.The airline flies to more than 20 cities in Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

In Africa, RwandAir destinations are Abuja, Accra, Bangui, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Cape Town, Cotonou, Dar es Salaam, Douala, Entebbe, Harare, Johannesburg, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Libreville, Lusaka, Nairobi.

