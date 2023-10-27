Rwanda, Polish Development Bank Sign Rwf29 Billion Deal to Improve Dairy Sector

The long-term loan will be used to purchase a milk cooling system from a Polish manufacturer, Faspol, after the export contract for the delivery of milk cooling installation with additional equipment and construction components is concluded between the Faspol and Rwanda Agriculture Board.

With the implementation of this project, it could play a key role in the socio-economic development of the country, especially in a sector that has largely remained without value-addition of the produce.

"The agreement we are signing today is a testimony of the fast-growing bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Poland. The two parties are exploring more opportunities for economic cooperation." Besides the agriculture sector, he said the sovereign bank will continue to partner with both the public and private sectors in Rwanda. At the same time, it has already identified many sectors where Polish businesses might be involved such as infrastructure, IT, mining, food processing, education, and defence.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

The development will transform livelihoods, especially those involved in the livestock, in terms of accessing better markets at better prices in a more organised and safe way for their products, said Eric Rwigamba, State Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Meanwhile, Inyange Industries Ltd, Rwanda's largest agro-processing firm, had previously announced the setting up of a milk powder factory with an estimated $45 million (approx. Rwf55.6 billion) investment. The production was supposed to start in May 2023. headtopics.com

Read more:

allafrica »

Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over Case of Rwanda Standard Board OfficialThe Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has sent the case file of Valens Uwitonze, a technical assistance specialist in the Wood and Furniture Small and Medium-sized Enterprises sector at the Rwanda Standard Board (RSB), and his co-accused to the prosecution. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Global Tech Company to Set Up Cloud Computing Operations in RwandaAmerican multinational computer technology company, Oracle will set up cloud computing infrastructure in Rwanda by June 2024. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Two Arrested As Bayern Munich Academy Rwanda Saga Takes New TwistRwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have confirmed that they have in custody two people on suspicion of charges connected to forging documents in an attempt to get ineligible football prospects land a place in the Bayern Munich Academy. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: What You Need to Know About Rwanda-Saudi Arabia TiesPresident Kagame, on Tuesday, October 24, arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he joined world leaders for the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a meeting discussing, among others, the impact of global dialogue in navigating today's uncertain times. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Rule of Law - Rwanda Maintains Top Spot in New IndexRwanda has, for the third year in a row, ranked best in the region in a rule of law index published by World Justice Project WJP, an organisation that evaluates the adherence to rule of law principles in countries around the world. Read more ⮕

Polish Court Finally Cancels Fines for Gazprom, European Partners in Nord Stream 2South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕