Rwanda: More Rwandans Complained of STIs in 2023

The most common STI among patients is Trichomonas vaginalis, while a few cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia have been reported.Dr Berabose said that health authorities are raising awareness through media such as TV and radio to better inform the population about STIs.

In addition, training is being provided to healthcare providers so that they can give quality treatment to patients. He urged the public to take preventive measures, including male circumcision, avoiding unprotected sex and sharing sharp tools (such as razors) and underwear.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also urge pregnant women to get tested for STIs since most services are available and free of charge, so they can be treated (or receive preventive therapies) and avoid passing these diseases on to their babies," he added.

Dr Julius Kamwesiga, the Medical Director at AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Rwanda, said there should be mechanisms to do community surveillance for STIs since such diseases come with stigma that may hinder people from going to health facilities.

He also called for more investment into the treatment and screening of STIs so that medics will have proper laboratory examinations carried out on the patients instead of depending on symptoms."They cause serious effects including infertility and closure of urinary passages," she warned, as she asked people to always seek proper treatment instead of just buying medication from pharmacies.

