Rwanda: Kendrick Lamar Expected in Kigali

Speaking to The New Times, a reliable source said that the US rapper is already in talks with organisers of the event, and that there are high hopes that he would take the deal to perform in the capital of Rwanda.
He will be the second hip hop legend to come to Rwanda, following J Cole who played for Patriots at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) inaugural season that took place in Rwanda in 2021. Born on June 17, 1987, Kendrick Lamar is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. His works, which regularly infuse social, political, religious, and philosophical influences, became a catalyst in the rise of social consciousness amongst Millennials.).
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda: Rayon's Coach Wade Insists Ishimwe Deserved a Red CardRayon Sports interim coach Mohammed Wade claims that defender Christian Ishimwe should have been sent off for his late challenge on Heritier Luvumbu in the dying minutes of Sunday's derby clash with APR.
Source: allafrica | Read more »