Rwanda Keen to Become Hub for Professional Global Software Testers

The development was announced at a General Assembly recently in Tokyo, Japan, making Rwanda an independent member, after being under South Africa for decades.

"Our goal is to enhance its appeal, demonstrate its efficacy and relevance to companies, introduce global trends to the local market for aspiring young professionals, and provide educational support, among other initiatives," Ford told"It provides an exclusive service to the IT industry and supports software testing professionals. Going forward, we also want to provide international certification to software testing professionals.

"Today's Information Age demands trusted and quality software. The RWSTQB is committed to leading the way for software testing in Rwanda. We have accredited training providers already offering training and we have access to certification exams - our next step will be engagement with the community and organizations who can leverage the value of ISTQB to accelerate skills and career opportunities. headtopics.com

"For many testers who are the sole testers at their firm, a meet-up provides a space for them to not only discuss what they're currently working on but also to identify what technologies other companies are working with."

"Our local board now has the authority and the competency to say that a certain software is bad for public consumption."

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Rwanda: China to Ramp Up Support for Rwanda's Vocational EducationChina is set to increase its support to Rwanda's TVET sector, thanks to new moves where various institutions in the Asian country are linking up with their Rwandan counterparts for collaborations and partnerships on a national level. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Return of Rwandan Skulls From Germany Will Reach Crucial Stage Early Next YearResearchers are expected to reach key steps in the process of restitution of human skulls taken from Rwanda to Germany during the colonial era (1898 to 1916). Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Steel Rwa Donates Sewing Machines to Genocide Widows in RwamaganaSteel Rwa, a steel manufacturing firm located in Rwamagana District, on October 27, donated six electric sewing machines to members of the Association of Widows of the Genocide, AVEGA-Agahozo, residing in the same district. Read more ⮕

Egypt's Sisi warns region could become 'ticking time bomb' - SABC NewsHe also said his country's sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted. Read more ⮕

Kenya to become visa-free to African visitorsPresident William Ruto decries travel restrictions on the continent saying they inhibit commerce. Read more ⮕

Springboks make history, become first four-time Rugby World Cup championsSpringboks make history, become first four-time Rugby World Cup champions Read more ⮕