Rwanda Joins Regional Countries to Establish Water Level Monitoring Stations

Rwanda has joined 10 regional countries to establish new water level monitoring stations on rivers and lakes. The aim is to ensure early warning, build flood-resilient infrastructure, and plan efficient use of shared water resources in the Nile River Basin. The Nile River Basin, the part of Africa drained by the Nile River and its tributaries, encompasses the river's catchment area in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, Uganda, DR Congo, Eritrea, and Kenya.

Rwanda is in the far southwest of the Nile Basin with abundant water resources, totaling some five billion cubic metres. In order to plan and efficiently utilise the water resources and monitor floods, the countries are installing water level monitoring stations on rivers and lakes under the Nile Basin Initiative -- a partnership between the riparian states of the River Nile aimed to foster cooperative development and management of the shared water resources. "In Rwanda, under the initiative, we have installed six hydrological monitoring stations in zones located in the Nile Basi

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Three Basin Summit Addresses Climate Change and Biodiversity LossHeads of state from African countries gather in Brazzaville to discuss climate change and biodiversity loss at the Three Basin Summit. The conference aims to develop strategies for forest preservation, ecosystem restoration, and poverty reduction.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Automated Transaction Monitoring: A Valuable Tool for Fraud DetectionThis article discusses the importance of occupational fraud detection and highlights the potential of automated transaction monitoring (ATM) or data analytics as a valuable tool. It also emphasizes the need for alternative methods to detect and prevent fraud in various processes.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: South Africa to Have Over 500 Charging Stations for Electric VehiclesMotorists who have shifted from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to new energy vehicles (NEVs) are set to have access to more than 500 charging stations on South Africa’s major roads by the end of this year. Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has confirmed its investment of R35 million to roll out the installation of more than 127 charging stations across the country.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Three Basin Summit Addresses Climate Change and Biodiversity LossHeads of state from African countries gather in Brazzaville to discuss climate change and biodiversity loss at the Three Basin Summit. The conference aims to develop strategies for forest preservation, ecosystem restoration, and poverty reduction.

Source: allafrica | Read more »