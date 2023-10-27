Rwanda: How Rwandans Are Gearing Up for Boyz II Men Concert

The New Times spoke to a number of people to gauge their expectations for the concert, and here's a recap of what they had to say.

Mike Kayihura, one of Rwanda's leading RNB artistes expressed excitement over the upcoming Boyz II Men concert because that's one of the bands he listened to from his younger years and watching them perform live would be a surreal experience.

"I know almost all their songs my favorites are Color of Love and Water Runs Dry. I can't wait to watch them perform and I am also looking forward to Andy's performance," Kayihura said. Boyz II Men was one of the hard hitting music groups in the 90's and for people like Natasha Umutesiwase, who listened to them at their prime, the prospect of watching them perform in Kigali is an exciting one. Umutesiwase shared that she and her friends have been saving up to attend the concert together because it's a little more expensive than the regular rates for concerts. headtopics.com

"I used to write the lyrics at the back of my notebooks and so did my friends. I know almost all their songs and it is exciting to have them in Kigali. I am going to the concert with my high school friends and we can't wait to experience them in person. We have all had to save up because this concert was pricier than what we are used to, but I think it is worth it," says Umutesiwase.

While most people are excited about the nostalgic effect of the concert and articulating it to something their past selves would fawn over, for 21 year old Nicole Akaliza, experiencing the concert will be more about observing"the golden age of music." headtopics.com

