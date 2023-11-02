Rwanda: First-Ever Business Forum Unveils Opportunities in Kayonza District

The district's strategic location and proximity to major transportation routes from the Rusumo and Kagitumba borders to the capital, Kigali, have made it an ideal location for a logistics hub, according to officials.

Being the second largest district in the country with the most planted fruit trees in the country on over 2,000 hectares, investors were also called upon to establish small and medium factories to process and manage the post-harvest losses that may result from the abundance of fruit yields.

Philip Lucky, the acting chief investment officer at RDB, said:"In order to support SMEs, the initial capital that was required to start a business was exempted, whoever wants to start a business can register their projects with RDB to receive support instruments, including tax exemptions.

Also, the lack of information on where to invest has hindered the progress of potential investors in the district, according to Chantal Kamashazi, an entrepreneur in Kayonza with a firm engaged in organic fertiliser production.

"Our goal is to make Kayonza an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors. We have a team to ensure that all necessary information is easily accessible. The reviewed master plan under progress will provide clear guidelines for development, and land will be utilised according to what it is reserved for," the mayor said.

