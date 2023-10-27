Rwanda: FAO Tips Students on Importance of Water on World Food Day

Officials from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Rwanda on Wednesday, October 25, marked the World Food Day (WFD) by visiting St. Andre Secondary School in Kigali where they educated the students on the importance of water as"life" and"food."
The WFD is an international day marked every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the FAO in 1945. Among its aims, the WFD raises awareness for people who suffer from hunger and highlights the need to do more to combat the problem. It is also an opportunity to call for the furtherance of food security all over the globe, especially in times of crisis, raise awareness of the crucial need for successful agriculture policies to be implemented by governments across the world, and so on.The event at St.
Speaking to the students, Dr Eugene Rurangwa, an agricultural researcher and scientist, talked about the importance of water and the need to preserve it. "Water makes up over 50 percent of our bodies. It covers about 71 percent of the Earth's surface. Only 2.5 percent of water is fresh, suitable for drinking, agriculture, and most industrial uses. Agriculture accounts for 72 percent of global freshwater withdrawals," read part of the presentation he gave. headtopics.com
"By 2050, Food production must increase significantly by at least 60 percent to meet the demand of the world's growing population. 60 percent of the extra food requirement in the future should come from irrigated agriculture," he added.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.
Students got an opportunity to ask questions to the FAO officials. They posed questions including how they can play a role in preserving water and so on."Speak up and tell them that 'water is life and water is food, don't misuse it,'" he said.According to a statement from FAO, the world's rapid population growth, urbanization, economic development, and climate change are putting the planet's water resources under increasing stress. headtopics.com