Rwanda: FAO Launches Fruit Trees Project in Kigali to Enhance Food Security

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday, October 26, hosted an inception workshop for the project titled"Supporting Innovative Urban Agriculture for Enhanced Food Security and Nutrition."

The initiative was launched as part of the FAO Green Cities initiative, which aims to enhance urban environments, fortify urban-rural connections, and build resilience within urban food systems and communities to withstand external shocks.

During the workshop, Coumba Sow, FAO Representative in Rwanda, emphasized the significance of urban agriculture in addressing food insecurity."Cultivating fresh produce within urban areas can provide access to affordable and nutritious food, particularly for communities and schools lacking such resources. Encouraging urban farming also contributes to healthier diets and active lifestyles, promoting physical activity and the consumption of fresh, locally grown produce.

Sow further explained how fruit trees can be integrated into school gardens, providing abundant, nutrient-rich food for students and cafeterias while also promoting environmentally friendly practices. Martine Urujeni, Vice mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs, emphasized the alignment of FAO's initiatives with the city's vision for a green, clean, and resilient urban environment.

Urujeni welcomed the project's three core components: capacity building and awareness-raising in urban farming, waste management, and fruit tree planting; the demonstration of vertical farming and waste management in selected schools; and the enhancement of institutional capacity for food waste management.

