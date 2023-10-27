Rwanda: Electoral Commission Sets Date for By-Elections to Fill Vacant Local Government Positions

"The by-elections will be conducted on Saturday after Umuganda-community work around 12:00 pm to 14:00 pm," he said.

By-elections for Councillors and Executive Committees from Village to Sector levels shall be held in all Districts. The elections for Councillors will set the stage for the selection of new Mayors and Vice Mayors in the nine Districts. Munyaneza explained that the process of electing Mayors and Vice Mayors is preceded by the election of District Councillors.

The by-elections will also pave the way for elections of the Mayor and Vice Mayors in Rutsiro, and Vice Mayor in Rwamagana Districts.

Vacant positions in Rutsiro executive committee followed the dismissal of all district councilors for failing in their responsibilities on June 28 in which mayor and vice mayors were fired. Also dismissed was the Vice Mayor of Musanze District in charge of social welfare, Axelle Kamanzi. The by-elections in Gakenke District will replace dismissed Mayor-Jean-Marie Vianney Nizeyimana and Marie-Chantal Uwanyirigira, who was the Mayor of Burera District.

