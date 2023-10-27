‘Rwanda did not leave me. The images and memories, never go away, even after nearly 30 years’

Three decades have passed and the shock of it all never goes away. Rwanda did not leave me. It remained for me, and for the world, an unforgotten testament to the ultimate breaking of the human heart, to the depths of barbarity to which humankind could sink.

These same feelings have undone so many of my comrades. Some of them forced into early retirement, paralysing uncertainty, others have suffered sudden, unexpected breakdowns, even weeks-long hospitalisation. Three decades have passed and the shock of it all never goes away. I have been lucky. I carry the burden of what we witnessed, and, at times, it is heavy indeed, but I have been able to carry on.

And it is that respect for them and their survival through the horror of what I beheld of their story that inspires me still today. I experienced only a miniscule part of their pain and terror and yet I would be less than human if it hadn't affected me deeply. I spent two weeks as part of a BBC crew covering thewhile it was still going on.

It was an email from the husband of someone called Beata who had been a young girl on a convoy of Tutsi children being evacuated by a Swiss aid agency in June of 1994 from the city of Butare in southern Rwanda, across the border to safety in Burundi. We filmed the convoy for our BBC film. It was a powerful story of fear, of the fragility of survival and of the complex choices people made in the midst of the terror engulfing them.

To stand against this, and against the agonising fate of nearly a million more hounded to their deaths in so many gruesome ways, that was incredible — he appeared as a miracle to us, and we told our story that way. headtopics.com

I worked on that film, I replied. There was no doubt, I said hesitantly, that when we arrived in Butare he was protecting a number of Tutsis and that he definitely cooperated with the aid agency for those Tutsi orphans to be evacuated.

