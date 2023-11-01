Rwanda: Boyz II Men Has Come and Gone, Now Give Us Even Bigger and Better

Three days have elapsed since the concert and I would like to share my main takeaways from Saturday night. My first take away was,The iconic 10,000-seater BK Arena is a great piece of infrastructure, which is to be expected when one considers that it cost around $130 million to build. It has all the bells and whistles that one could desire such as ample parking, comfortable seating and plenty of exhibition space.

I might have taken the experience for granted if I hadn't ever been in the Arena before. But as I had been there on countless occasions, the transformation was that much more bewildering (but in a good way).. It is my view that one of the hardest things we've had to navigate, as a collective, is determining what we 'deserve' as a people. For the longest time, we were brainwashed to believe that good things belonged to foreigners.

What I found most interesting was the fact that none of the naysayers said that the ideas (whether building the Convention Centre or doing deals with Bayern) were bad per se, just that it wasn't prudent for us to use our resources on them.

They didn't attempt to create an experience for the 'wealthy' summer returnees or the 'expatriates' (which is who premium experiences used to be exclusively targeted to) rather they treated 'locals' with a modicum of respect. And guess what, the local audience responded positively. It was packed and the most expensive seats in the house were sold out.

